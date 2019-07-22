Grab a mini Anker Bluetooth speaker for the summer from $10 (Up to 50% off)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Ace A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $12.95 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $26, it goes for about $18 these days and is now at the best price we can find. Alongside a 6-hour playback time, it features a detachable strap so you can hang it just about anywhere, a built-in microphone for taking calls and more. Along with Bluetooth connectivity it also has a micro SD card port and a typical audio aux in. Rated 4+ stars much like the rest of the Anker Soundcore lineup. More Anker deals below.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, we also spotted Anker’s Soundcore Ace A0 Bluetooth Speaker for just $9.99 Prime shipped after you clip the 50% off coupon on the listing page. That’s a solid 50% off and the best price we can find.

We also have some great deals running on Sony bookshelf and home theater speakers right now starting from around $73.

Soundcore Ace A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Powerful Sound: Enjoy size-defying sound from a speaker so small you can comfortably hold it in your hand.

Extended Playtime: The built-in rechargeable Li-on battery delivers up to 6 hours of continuous music.

Detachable Strap: Hang on bicycles, your backpack, or anything else you can imagine and bring your music with you.

Built-In Microphone: With noise cancellation for enhanced call quality.

Multiple Inputs: Use the AUX port to plug in your device or use the Micro-SD Card port to listen without your phone.

