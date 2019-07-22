Sony Core Bookshelf Speakers now matching low at $73 (Reg. up to $150), more

Amazon is offering the Sony Core Series SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System (Pair) for $73.01 shipped. Regularly $150 or so, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. They are currently on sale for $75 at Best Buy for comparison. Features include a 5-inch woofer with both 3/4 and 1-inch tweeters. They push out audio across a 53Hz – 50kHz frequency response range with 100W of power. Rated 4+ stars from over 460 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Sony speaker deals.
More Sony Speaker Deals:
- 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker $98 (Reg. $150+)
- 2-Way 3-Driver Center Channel Speaker $73 (Reg. $118+)
- 10-Inch Active Subwoofer $98 (Reg. $198)
- SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers $98 (Reg. $158)
- And more options…
You might need to grab some extra speaker wire for your new setup. This AmazonBasics 100ft 16-Gauge Audio Stereo Speaker Wire roll will leave you with more than enough length to tackle even the most complex home theater setups.
Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speakers:
- 3-way, 3-speaker bass-reflex system, 5-1/4″ Foamed-Mica Cellular Reinforced Woofer, 1″ Polyester Main Tweeter
- 3/4″ Sony Super Tweeter for immersive sound staging, Sound Reproduction to 50kHz (for High Resolution Audio), 6 ohm Speaker Impedance
- Optimized Crossover componentry for a clear audio path, 100 W Maximum Input Power
- Front Speaker Rated Impedance: 6 ohms
