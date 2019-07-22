Sony Core Bookshelf Speakers now matching low at $73 (Reg. up to $150), more

- Jul. 22nd 2019 7:47 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Sony Core Series SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System (Pair) for $73.01 shipped. Regularly $150 or so, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. They are currently on sale for $75 at Best Buy for comparison. Features include a 5-inch woofer with both 3/4 and 1-inch tweeters. They push out audio across a 53Hz – 50kHz frequency response range with 100W of power. Rated 4+ stars from over 460 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Sony speaker deals.

You might need to grab some extra speaker wire for your new setup. This AmazonBasics 100ft 16-Gauge Audio Stereo Speaker Wire roll will leave you with more than enough length to tackle even the most complex home theater setups.

Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speakers:

  • 3-way, 3-speaker bass-reflex system, 5-1/4″ Foamed-Mica Cellular Reinforced Woofer, 1″ Polyester Main Tweeter
  • 3/4″ Sony Super Tweeter for immersive sound staging, Sound Reproduction to 50kHz (for High Resolution Audio), 6 ohm Speaker Impedance
  • Optimized Crossover componentry for a clear audio path, 100 W Maximum Input Power
  • Front Speaker Rated Impedance: 6 ohms

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
