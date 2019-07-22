QardioArm Blood Pressure Monitor works with HealthKit at $72 (Reg. up to $99)

Amazon offers the QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $71.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $99 at Walmart, Amazon currently has it discounted to $92 prior to taking advantage of the offer. That’s good for an up to 27% discount, comes within $6 of the Amazon low and is the best we’ve seen in months. With built-in Bluetooth, this wireless blood pressure monitor pairs with your smartphone. It can sync with popular heath tracking platforms like Apple as well as Samsung’s Health apps, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 64% of customers.

Save even more and opt for this alternative blood pressure monitor at $20. While you’ll be ditching the Quardio branding and accuracy, this option is more affordable and even comes with a 4.2/5 star rating to boot.

QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

A Smarter Read on Blood Pressure: QardioArm is the smart blood pressure monitor that fits your daily life. It measures your systolic/diastolic blood pressure and heart rate. A wireless blood pressure monitor with a revolutionary design and effortless user experience, QardioArm is the smart blood pressure monitor you can always have with you. A beautiful device that turns on when you unwrap it and pairs to your phone with a tap. All you have to do is put it on, launch the app and press “START”. All readings are automatically recorded and uploaded to Qardio’s secure cloud.

