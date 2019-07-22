SanDisk’s 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with metal case for $30 (Reg. $40+)

Newegg is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Flair CZ73 USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $29.99 shipped. Currently on sale for $31 at Amazon. Originally $80 and closer to $60 or so for most of last year, this drive is now regularly around $40 and at the best price we can find. Along with the 5-year warranty, it features USB 3.0 transfer speeds at up to 150MB/s, a durable metal casing and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There aren’t very many brand-name flash drives out there at this price. You could opt for the plastic 256GB SanDisk Cruzer for a few bucks less or just go a smaller capacity to save some cash. We also have SanDisk’s $270 Extreme USB-C SSD at $70 off plus even more discounted storage right here.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Flair CZ73 USB 3.0 Flash Drive:

High-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 150MB/s

Transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds

Transfer to drive up to 15 times faster than standard USB 2.0 drives

Sleek, durable metal casing

Easy-to-use password protection for your private files

5-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!