SanDisk’s $270 Extreme USB-C SSD yields 2TB of portable storage at $70 off

- Jul. 21st 2019 9:19 am ET

0

Amazon offers the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External USB-C Solid State Drive for $269.99 shipped. Normally selling for $340 at retailers like Best Buytoday’s offer is $10 under the previous price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s portable SSD sports up to 550 MBps transfer speeds thanks to the built-in USB-C connectivity. Its lightweight design makes it ideal for photographers or anyone who needs speedy on-the-go storage. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. For a more in-depth look, be sure to check out our hands-on coverage. More details below.

Those who many not need 2TB of portable storage can instead save a little bit more by opting for the 500GB option at $90 or the 256GB equivalent for nearly $200 less. In both cases, you’ll still bring home the portable USB-C form-factor, but alongside some notable savings.

We also just took a hands-on look at G-Technology’s new ArmorATD Hard Drive. See how well the armored hard drive hold ups in our coverage.

Plus, we’re seeing LaCie’s 4TB External at $120, the Seagate 2TB SSHD for $80, and more

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD features:

Boost your computer’s performance with this SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. Up to 2TB of storage provides ample space for high-resolution video and image storage, saving precious space on your computer. High-speed transfer rates streamline your workflow, while the compact size and shock-resistant, waterproof construction make this SanDisk Extreme portable SSD perfect for remote workers and business travel.

SanDisk

