Amazon Storage Deals: LaCie 4TB External $120, Seagate 2TB SSHD $80, more

Amazon is offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is within pennies of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This LaCie drive sports an immediately recognizable design that is known for its drop, crush, and water resistance. USB 3.0 tech delivers 130MB/s speeds, delivering adequate performance for most mobile workflows. Customers will benefit from a free one-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

More storage deals at Amazon:

If you opt for the LaCie above, consider grabbing a AmazonBasics USB-C to Micro-B Cable for $8. This will allow you to plug in to modern laptops like MacBooks, Chromebook, and several PCs. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by nearly 250 Amazon shoppers.

LaCie Rugged 4TB External features:

Trek confidently with an external hard drive that offers all-terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance

Take advantage of a complimentary one-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!