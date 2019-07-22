Timbuk2’s sleek Command MacBook + iPad Backpack returns to $45 (Reg. $75+)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack for $44.99 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $30+ off the going rate found at retailers like Timbuk2 and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This backpack sports a unique design that is rounded on every corner. Dedicated compartments for a MacBook and iPad ensure that you’re ready to carry all of your favorite tech. Its lighter color won’t attract the sun, helping wearers to stay cool while on the go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d prefer an option that comes in a black and red colorway, check out Timbuk2’s Parkside Laptop Backpack. It’s still on sale for $32, a 20% drop from its typical rate. With room for MacBooks up to 15 inches in size, you’ll be all set to tote your favorite Apple laptop.

Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack features:

Padded front pocket offers protection for iPad mini

Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials

Tricot-lined floating pocket protects sunglasses or smartphone

Pockets: 2 interior slip, 2 interior zip, 5 exterior

