Timbuk2’s sleek Command MacBook + iPad Backpack returns to $45 (Reg. $75+)

- Jul. 22nd 2019 12:36 pm ET

$45
0

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack for $44.99 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $30+ off the going rate found at retailers like Timbuk2 and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This backpack sports a unique design that is rounded on every corner. Dedicated compartments for a MacBook and iPad ensure that you’re ready to carry all of your favorite tech. Its lighter color won’t attract the sun, helping wearers to stay cool while on the go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d prefer an option that comes in a black and red colorway, check out Timbuk2’s Parkside Laptop Backpack. It’s still on sale for $32, a 20% drop from its typical rate. With room for MacBooks up to 15 inches in size, you’ll be all set to tote your favorite Apple laptop.

Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack features:

  • Padded front pocket offers protection for iPad mini
  • Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials
  • Tricot-lined floating pocket protects sunglasses or smartphone
  • Pockets: 2 interior slip, 2 interior zip, 5 exterior

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$45

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Timbuk2 Backpack

About the Author