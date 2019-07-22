A plethora of upcoming MCU films and TV shows were outlined at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego. Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige took over Hall H at this year’s show to detail what anxious MCU fans can expect now that Avengers Endgame has crushed box office records. With the 23-film Infinity Saga now wrapped up after 11 years of box office dominance, the question is, what’s next for the MCU? Head below for rundown on everything coming in phase 4 and beyond.

Upcoming MCU Films and TV Shows:

Feige, who has been the boss over at Marvel Studios since 2007, lit up the conference hall in San Diego with a rundown of all the biggest upcoming MCU films. Phase 4, or at least the part of it ranging from May 2020 until November 2021, will include five new blockbuster films as well as a series of Disney Plus shows. The Disney Plus content is said to follow much more closely with the lore from the film universe than past Marvel television shows.

Female Thor:

One of the highlights from the upcoming MCU films would have to be female Thor. Scheduled to hit the big screen in late 2021, Natalie Portman hit the stage with Mjölner, to announce her new starring role. The character is heavily inspired by Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor comics.

More Upcoming MCU:

The dedicated Black Widow movie coming in May of next year was already announced/teased, but we also got more details on Doctor Strange 2. Officially subtitled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Scott Derrickson will return as director and Elizabeth Olsen joins the cast as the Scarlet Witch. Details and backstory from the upcoming WandaVision TV show in Spring 2021 will carry over into Doctor Strange 2. According to Derrickson and actor Benedict Cumberbatch, the film will retain the sense of humor found in the original while exploring a darker side of gothic horror. It will apparently be the first scary MCU film, according to reports.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the long term schedule for upcoming MCU films and TV shows:

Black Widow: May 1, 2020

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fall 2020 (Disney Plus)

The Eternals: Nov. 6, 2020

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Feb. 12, 2021

WandaVision: Spring 2021 (Disney Plus)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: May 7, 2021

Loki: Spring 2021 (Disney Plus)

What If…? Summer 2021 (Disney Plus)

Hawkeye: Fall 2021 (Disney Plus)

Thor: Love and Thunder: Nov. 5, 2021

9to5Toys’ Take:

With the unbelievable success the Marvel movies have received over the last decade or more, there’s clearly no end in sight. Among the upcoming MCU films, we are starting to get into some of the more obscure characters like Eternal’s Thena and Ajak (played by Angelina Jolie and Selma Hayek). These are the stories that are most interesting to me, as opposed to an endless string of sequels featuring the same characters. Feige also quickly mentioned some very brief teasers on what to expect after 2021. That includes Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

