Take 60% off a selection of DC graphic novels + more in ComiXology’s SDCC sale

On Wednesday Comixology delivered a massive up to 86% off sale on Marvel comics. Now it’s pulling out the stops on DC comics, with 60% off a selection of graphic novels and single issue releases for Comic-Con. Just apply code DC60 at checkout to lock in the discount. One standout for us is Watchmen at $5.20. Normally selling for $13, that’s a $7 discount, is $1 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen on a digital copy of this New York Times best-selling novel. Watchmen is one of the most critically-acclaimed series out there, and this 415-page book allows you to enjoy everything the original storyline has to offer. It’s my favorite novel released by DC and a must-read for any comic book fan. Head below for additional deals.

Be sure to apply code DC60 at checkout in order to lock in the following discount or any of the other deals at ComiXology.

Other notable deals include:

Watchmen synopsis:

Considered the greatest graphic novel in the history of the medium, the Hugo Award-winning story chronicles the fall from grace of a group of superheroes plagued by all-too-human failings. Along the way, the concept of the superhero is dissected as an unknown assassin stalks the erstwhile heroes. This edition of WATCHMEN, the groundbreaking series from Alan Moore, the award-winning writer of V FOR VENDETTA and BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE, and Dave Gibbons, the artist of GREEN LANTERN, features the high-quality, recolored pages found in WATCHMEN: THE ABSOLUTE EDITION with sketches, never-before-seen extra bonus materials and a new introduction by Dave Gibbons.

