Home Depot 1-day tool sale from $45: Ryobi Brad Nailer + battery $50 off, more

For today only, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off a selection of nailers and compressors from Rigid, Ryobi, Husky, Milwaukee and more. Prices start from just $45 with free shipping across the board. One standout is the Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer for $129 shipped. Regularly $179 or so, this is a $50 discount and the best we can find. It also ships with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger alongside a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale right here. There are several options when it comes to brands as mentioned above. But if you’re looking for a solid DIYer’s drill kit, look no further than this $99 Ryobi set. It is currently $50 off and will have all your basic home renovation needs covered.

Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Brad Nailer :

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and (1) 18-Volt Charger. The ONE+ 18-Gauge Brad Nailer features AirStrike Technology, which eliminates the need for noisy compressors, bulky hoses, or expensive gas cartridges allowing for faster setup and easier maneuvering on the job site. The RYOBI AirStrike Brad Nailer drives 18-gauge nails from 5/8 in. to 2 in. long.

