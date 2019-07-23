It’s that time of year again, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This event is such a big one because it actually includes all the new fall arrivals that are discounted before they even hit the store. Nordstrom also has free shipping on all orders. Today, we’re checking out the best home items under $100. Whether you’re looking for cozy blankets, candles, decor, rugs, luggage, this list has all of our favorites that are budget-friendly. Head below to find out more about our top picks from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale home items.

Bedding

One of my all-time favorite pieces from this sale is the Barefoot CozyChic Blanket. I truly use this throw everyday and it’s one of the softest blankets I have ever touched

. Regularly it’s priced at $147, however during the sale you can find it for $97. Best, of all they wash super nicely and it’s available in an assortment of color options. If you don’t trust me, this blanket has over 220 reviews, and is rated 4.8/5 stars. However, if you’re looking for a similar option, that’s less expensive and looks just as nice, the Nordstrom at Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw is on sale for just $30.

Another bedding piece that’s a must-have is the Peri Home Dot Fringe Duvet Cover. This duvet features a clean all-white color scheme and I love the added texture of fringe. It can be used all-year round and would look wonderful paired with the above blankets. It’s available in sizes twin through king and prices start at just $53 and range to $87.

Home Decor

NEST candles are some of my absolute favorites because they smell amazing and burn for hours. Nordstrom currently has a gift set that’s priced at just $30 and regularly is priced at $48. This set comes with a three pack of candles with the scents: Grapefruit, Ocean Mist Sea Salt, and Bamboo. Plus, these candles make a great decor piece too because the glass is detailed.

If you’re looking for a new rug the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great place to pick up one. The Jaipur Eugene Rug is absolutely stunning. It features a timeless textured medallion print that looks very luxurious. This plush rug would look great in a dining, living or bedroom to add a pop of style. Better yet, prices start at just $37 and it’s available in several size options.

Tabletop

Anthropologie is known for their beautiful home pieces and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has an array of options. One of my personal favorites is the Anthropologie Attingham Small Serving Bowl. This serving dish is perfect for an entree or salad and its blue and white coloring is stunning. It’s also dishwasher and microwave safe. Regularly this bowl is priced at $48, however during the sale you can find it for $32. You can also find the same print in a pitcher, platter and even measuring spoons.

Bath

Finally, give your guests the luxury of soft, plush towels with the Peri Home Mingled Stripe 6-piece Set. These towels were designed to be ultra-absorbant, which is great when drying off. They also have a polished white and gray look and a luxurious design. Best of all, you can pick these towels up for $32.90 during the sale and originally were priced at $50.

Which item from the Nordstrom Anniversary Home section is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Crate and Barrel’s new line with FRYE that offers luxurious leather pieces for your home.

