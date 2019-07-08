Crate & Barrel recently partnered with FRYE for a fun leather home and travel collection. If you haven’t heard of FRYE before, they’re known for having high-quality leather goods including shoes (especially boots), bags and accessories. The FRYE x Crate & Barrel collection of bags are constructed to last. Each piece is designed with canvas, brass-finished hardware and Frye’s leather, with prices ranging from $38 to $258. Head below the jump to find our top picks from the FRYE x Crate & Barrel new line.

FRYE x Crate & Barrel Barware

Just in time for summer events, be sure to add a bar cart to your next get together or fill your own with cool accessories. The FRYE 2-Tier Bar Cart will make a statement in any space and it’s priced at $599. Its antiqued gold detailing is beautiful as well as it cognac leather straps that hold together the two tiers. The bar cart will be a timeless piece to add to your home and it even has wheels so you can move it around easily. Better yet, you can also use this as a modern coffee station too.

Keep your drinks cold, even when the weather warms up with the FRYE Ice Bucket and Tongs Set. Its all gold appearance adds a fun touch and it features FRYE’s classic leather handles, that makes it easy to carry and refill. This would make a phenomenal addition to a bar cart or your summer parties. It’s priced at $68 and would also be a wonderful house warming gift.

FRYE Handbags & Travel Duffels

If you have summer travel plans the FRYE Blue-Grey Canvas Duffel Bag is a great option to hold your essentials. It has two handles for convenient carrying and inside the bag features a spacious interior and an abundance of pockets keep smaller items organized. It also has a luggage tag to let you easily identify your bag when traveling.

Another great option is the $47 FRYE Blue-Grey Canvas Backpack that could also be used as a modern diaper bag. It also has a nice front pocket that’s great for quick access and its spacious interior lets you pack for a whole day.

Finally, the FRYE Blue-Grey Canvas Messenger Bag is stylish, functional and perfect for everyday. It also has a 15-inch MacBook slot and an array of pockets for interior organization. This messenger can also be carried as a crossbody to keep you handsfree or over your shoulders.

Which piece from the FRYE x Crate & Barrel collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the new Katherine Heigl World Market partnership.

