AmazonBasics’ $11 case is an essential for taking your Switch on-the-go

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch in Black for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $14, that’s good for an over 21% discount and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen in this style. With room for up to ten Switch game cartridges, this case leverages an EVA plastic shell alongside a Lycra cloth interior to protect your Switch while on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 190 Switch owners. More below.

Most other Nintendo Switch carrying cases sell for at least twice as much as Amazon’s in-house option. That makes today’s offer an even more appealing deal, at least for the budget-conscious shopper that may not need room for a Pro Controller and other Switch accessories.

AmazonBasics Switch Carrying Case features:

Hard-shell carrying case for Nintendo Switch and accessories

Great for travel and general storage and organization

Customized compartments are specifically designed for Nintendo Switch console and accessories

Smooth, stylish velvet surface

Helps protect against scratches, dust and debris, weather and more when you’re on the go

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!