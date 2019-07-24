AmazonBasics’ $11 case is an essential for taking your Switch on-the-go

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch in Black for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $14, that’s good for an over 21% discount and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen in this style. With room for up to ten Switch game cartridges, this case leverages an EVA plastic shell alongside a Lycra cloth interior to protect your Switch while on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 190 Switch owners. More below.
Most other Nintendo Switch carrying cases sell for at least twice as much as Amazon’s in-house option. That makes today’s offer an even more appealing deal, at least for the budget-conscious shopper that may not need room for a Pro Controller and other Switch accessories.
AmazonBasics Switch Carrying Case features:
- Hard-shell carrying case for Nintendo Switch and accessories
- Great for travel and general storage and organization
- Customized compartments are specifically designed for Nintendo Switch console and accessories
- Smooth, stylish velvet surface
- Helps protect against scratches, dust and debris, weather and more when you’re on the go
