Today, Awair, maker of connected air quality monitors, is expanding its lineup of devices with another smart home entry in the form of Glow C. The hybrid accessory can monitor a suite of air quality-related stats which can be used to automatically control a built-in smart plug. Plus with an LED light, it’s a notable option for those getting started with smart home technology. Head below for all of the details.

Awair combines smart plug and temperature sensor with new Glow C

Awair has been rolling out air quality monitoring devices for some time now. Its latest looks to change up the design by incorporating a smart plug into the mix alongside the usual roster of sensors. With Glow C, Awair has included the ability to track temperature, humidity and VOC air quality. On this front, it’s slightly less capable than the standard Awair, but makes up for it by incorporating some additional home automation functionality.

The new Glow C from Awair is designed to pair with a fan, humidifier or any other non-smart device that could benefit from being synced with your home’s air quality. All three of the different data points can be leveraged as triggers to turn on connected appliances, so if a room gets too hot, a fan could automatically turn on accordingly.

Compared to the previous iteration of Glow C introduced in 2016, Awair has added yet another new feature. There’s also a built-in multicolor LED light which can act as a visual indicator for air quality, or simply as another way to add some ambiance to a room. It also integrates with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and IFTT for syncing data to other sources and expanding your smart home’s abilities.

Awair’s new air quality monitor is now available for purchase

The company’s latest Internet-enabled air quality monitoring entry will retail for $75 and is now available for purchase direct from Awair. And at 25% less than the previous version, you’re getting more functionality in a notably less expensive package.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Other devices from Awair that I’ve gotten my hands on have left a positive impression, and the new Glow C looks to deliver the same overall notable quality. Pairing a smart plug with a temperature and air quality sensor is absolutely genius. Often, hybrid smart home devices aren’t necessarily all that convenient. But Awair Glow C is a combination that should go a long way to help lower the barrier of entry to home automation.

