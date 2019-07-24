Bring home prev-gen. Blink XT Camera bundles on sale from $60 (Save up to 50%)

Woot is currently discounting a selection of previous generation Blink XT cameras and bundles with deals starting at $59.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One standout is on the Blink XT Two-Camera Security System at $119.99. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate at Amazon, though right now it’s out of stock at the retailer. Today’s price drop is $20 less than the all-time low there and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve tracked overall. Blink XT outdoor cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making it a great way to keep an eye on your property. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering two year battery life and motion detection in a sleek package. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 7,300 customers. Head below for more Blink XT camera deals.

Also available in the sale, you’ll be able to bring home a single camera kit for $69.99, or save 50% by stepping up to a bundle of five at $249.99.

If you’re looking to bring home an Alexa-enabled smart camera system at a more affordable price, the Wyze Cam costs just $26. You’ll miss out on the cordless design, temperature sensors, and other premium inclusions. But at just a fraction of the cost, it’s a solid alternative.

Blink XT Outdoor Cameras feature:

An Affordable, Battery Powered Outdoor Security Camera! A truly wire-free video home security camera & monitoring system with batteries that last for 2 years! Check back in with live HD video and audio streaming right on your smartphone from any of your up-to 10 Blink cameras per system.

