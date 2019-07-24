Bose refurb QC 35 Series I Headphones with ANC for $199 shipped (Orig. $350)

The official Bose eBay store is offering its QuietComfort 35 Series I Wireless Headphones for $199 shipped in factory-refurbished condition. Originally $350, they go for $275 in refurbished condition on Amazon and are now at the best price we can find. For comparison sake, the Series II carry a regular price of $350 and go for $300 in refurbished condition on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous Bose refurbished mention. The main difference between the two is the Google Assistant/Alexa support on the newer model. But if that’s not a selling point for you, save some cash with the Series 1. They feature best-in-class noise cancellation, 20 hours of battery life and the same 1-year warranty from Bose. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 happy Amazon customers. More details below.

These are Bose factory-renewed products that “are thoroughly inspected and tested, meet our strict performance and sound quality standards. May occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes and have the same warranty as all new products.”

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I Wireless Headphones:

They say you can’t get long battery life from wireless headphones. We say, “Try ours.” Enjoy up to 20 hours of listening, enough time to pour through this entire playlist. And when it finally runs down, a quick 15-minute charge gives you another 2.5 hours. How did we seamlessly merge Bluetooth and noise reduction technology together without compromising our premium audio performance? By obsessing over every detail

