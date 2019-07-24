Score a $50 discount on Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC Headphones at a low of $250

Amazon offers the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $249.99 shipped. Also available from Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $300, today’s price cut is good for a $50 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low from Prime Day. Jabra’s Elite 85h Headphones feature SmartSound active noice cancellation, which analyzes your environment and automatically applies a personalized audio filter to more effectively block out unwanted sound. Battery life clocks in at 36 hours per charge, giving you the flexibility to get through long flights and more without having the batteries run out. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Ditch the on-ear design in favor of Jabra’s Sport Pace Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at $59. You’ll also be ditching the extended battery life and higher-end audio capabilities. But for workout headphones or even just to save even more, Jabra’s Sport Pace are notable alternatives.

Jabra Elite 85h Noise-Canceling Headphones features:

Listen in comfort with these Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones. Integrated SmartSound audio technology adapts automatically to your surroundings, while a powerful battery offers up to 36 hours of playtime. These Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones feature eight separate mics for excellent call quality and are rain-resistant for safe use in all weather conditions.

