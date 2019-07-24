Yesterday, we brought you the best home items from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, and today we are sharing its top men’s fashion pieces. The men’s section of this sale has been outstanding and you can find designer brands at up to 50% off. Find deals on Travis Matthew, Calvin Klein, Patagonia, adidas, Cole Haan, Nike, The North Face and much more. Best of all, Nordstrom has free delivery on all orders, big or small. Head below the jump to see all of our top picks, and be sure to shop these deals before the sale ends August 5th.

Activewear

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a perfect time to pick up fall and winter pieces. One of our favorite is The North Face Thermoball Jacket. If you like to travel, this jacket is highly compressible to pack and and also has a hood. It comes in three color options and has a contrasting logo that’s very stylish. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for $160, and regularly is priced at $220. Plus, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Nordstrom customers.

Another activewear piece that you cannot pass up is the adidas SenseBoost Go Running Shoes. Designed for fast-paced workouts, these shoes will be great for support and comfort during your fall training. They’re also designed to give you a springy step that will help you pick up the pace. This style comes with a great price of $89 and will go back up to $120 after the sale.

Casual Wear

Travis Matthew has become well known for its high quality menswear and the Carlsbad Performance Shorts are a must-have from this sale. These shorts feature a quick-dry performance fabric that will keep you comfortable. Plus, they’re infused with stretch material. Choose from four versatile color options that can easily be dressed up or down. Originally, these shorts were priced at $80; however, during the sale you can find them for $53.

Elevate any look this fall with the Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Wingtip Oxfords. They are timeless and also can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can wear these to work with slacks or paired with jeans for a date night. I love that these shoes have a polished exterior, although the inside features a sporty sock and sneaker sole for added comfort. This style is available in four color options and is currently marked down to $160. For comparison, it was originally priced at $300.

Accessories

One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike Brasillia Convertible Duffle Backpack for just $36, which is down from the normal rate of $55. This bag is great for the gym, long haul trips or everyday occasions. It has multiple organization pockets and two carrying options. You’ll find this bag in three colors.

Finally, the Ted Baker London Sagitt Faux Leather Briefcase looks luxurious and is priced at $160. To compare, this briefcase is regularly priced at $239. It features contrasting textures and can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook. This briefcase also has an adjustable shoulder strap and a top handle for convenient carrying.

Which men’s item from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!