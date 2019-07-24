Samsung’s 27-Inch 144Hz Curved Monitor drops to a new low at $268 (Reg. $330)

Amazon offers the Samsung CJG5 Series 27-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $267.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $330 at retailers like Newegg, that’s good for a $62 discount and is a new Amazon low. Featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s gaming monitor comes packed with a 1440p curved panel for a more immersive experience. Both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs are included as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 120 customers and you can dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Elevate your new display by putting the savings from today’s sale towards Satechi Aluminum Universal Unibody Monitor Stand at $40. It comes in a variety of colorwares and is a great addition to your setup.

Samsung 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor features:

The JG50 27″ 16:9 Curved 144 Hz LCD Monitor from Samsung is built with a curved VA panel that wraps around your field of view for a more immersive experience whether you’re playing games or watching movies. Specs-wise, it features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 3000:1 static contrast ratio, a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, a 4 ms response time, and support for 16.7 million colors. With these combined, the JG50 provides you with crisp and clear pictures with vivid colors and wide viewing angles. Connect it to your system via HDMI or DisplayPort and tilt it to your viewing preference.

