The SoundTouch Series is Bose’s answer to Sonos, currently 20% off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $149.99 shipped. That’s $49 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This Alexa-equipped speaker is Wi-Fi connected, just like Sonos. You can stream services like Amazon Music and Spotify directly, and its entire lineup can be linked together for multi-room audio. A recently-released Bose Skill for Alexa allows users to control these speakers with voice from any of Amazon’s Echo products. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more speaker deals below.

More Bose speakers on sale:

This is hot on the heels of a Marshall Stockwell speaker deal that we spotted as part of Best Buy’s current sale. If you’re interested in more than just speakers, swing by our roundup of the best Black Friday in July Deals.

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker features:

The smallest one-piece wireless speaker from Bose features delivers room-filling sound

Works with your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices to play music services like Amazon Music, Spotify, Internet radio stations and your stored music library

Get to your music the easiest way possible—using the powerful app, the intuitive remote or six presets

Part of a full family of multi-room wireless speakers designed to grow with you

