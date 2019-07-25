The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is now live. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. The massive mid-year sale will open up to everyone starting tomorrow and run through the 27th. After Amazon’s blowout Prime Day bonanza last week, it’s time for Best Buy to show us what it’s got. We have deals on everything from the latest iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Series 4 to Beats headphones, HDTVs, home goods, gift cards and much more down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is filled with notable Apple deals including up to $250 off select iPad Pro models. Deals are starting from $649.99 shipped on the latest 11-inch model with 64GB of storage. That’s $150 under the regular price and well under the current $747 listing at the official Apple Amazon store. But there are 2 pages worth of configurations available in the mid-year sale, all of which you’ll find right here.

You’ll also find a collection of Apple WatchSeries 4 models on sale at $50 off, although some models are already matched at Amazon right now including the higher-end cellular options. The same thing applies for the 2018 previous generation MacBook Pro models in this week’s Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. For example, the MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar, 2.3GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD is down to $1,499 – the same price Amazon is offering right now. But if you’re looking for a spec’d out, high-end configuration like this 1TB SSD model, Best Buy is the place to go at nearly $600 off the original listing. You’ll find all of the MacBook Pro deals right here.

And just remember, despite some of the Amazon price matches here, students can save an additional $100 off many of today’s Apple gear deals at Best Buy. All of the details on that are right here.

You can also grab 20% off iTunes gift cards via the Black Friday in July sale. It is rare to see a 20% deal on iTunes cards these days so be sure to jump on these as soon as possible. You can grab $50 cards for just $40 with free delivery from now through the 27th, or until they sell out.

More Best Buy Black Friday in July:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!