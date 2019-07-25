Smartphone Accessories: Insignia 5/10W Qi wireless chargers from $10, more

As part of its Black Friday in July Sale, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 5W Qi Wireless Charger for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. Upgrade to 10W Qi Wireless Charging for $14.99 with free in-store pickup. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to see these prices, but don’t worry, it’s free to join. This is down from their respective $20 and $25 going rates at Best Buy and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you’ve been wanting to jump into the wireless charging system, but haven’t taken the leap yet, this is a great option. Rated 4.4+ stars.

Insignia 5W Qi Wireless Charger features:

Charge up your phone quickly without the tangle of cables when you use this Insignia Qi-certified wireless charging pad. LED indicators let you know it’s working, while the compact, flat design rests easily on a table or desk. Versatile in compatibility, this Insignia Qi-certified wireless charging pad works with most Qi-enabled phones, including most Samsung and select Apple smartphones.

