For the past two days we have been covering the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, with our top picks for the home and men’s fashion. Today we are covering the best women’s fashion pieces in this sale. You will find top brands such as Nike, adidas, Barefoot Dreams, Vince Camuto, The North Face and much more at up to 50% off. This is a great time to save on essentials for fall and winter, too. Head below to find all of our top picks for women and be sure to snag all of your favorites before the prices go back up on August 5th.

Activewear

In workout wear the cropped design is all the rage. One of our favorite tops from this sale is the Nike Sportswear Essential Crop T-shirt. This style features a large logo across the chest and it comes in three color options. Regularly priced at $30, during the sale you can find it for $20.

You can also pair the above tee with the Zella Leggings that are ultra flattering and great for workouts. The leggings are high-waisted for a slimming fit and are moisture-wicking. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale you can find this style marked down to $39, which is $20 off the original rate. While they’re very cute, you also may be able to find them for less at Nordstrom Rack right now during its Clear the Rack Event.

Casual Wear

If you have not felt a Barefoot Dreams item, it’s one of the softest pieces of clothing I have ever touched. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan is a must-have from this sale. This is such a great piece to have for cooler weather and will be a go-to when lounging around your home. Barefoot Dreams hardly ever goes on sale, but during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale you can find this cardigan marked down to $77. For comparison, it was originally priced at $116. With over 2,000 reviews from Nordstrom customers, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars.

Another standout from this sale is the Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Jacket that’s marked down to $90. This jacket is perfect for casual events in the fall and winter. It can be worn with jeans, leggings, or khakis alike. It also comes in three color options and can be layered for outdoor activities, too.

Shoes

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale offers an array of style of shoes for women. One of our favorites is the Treasure & Bond Rainey Mule. I love this style because it’s very versatile to wear now or in the fall. It’s also on sale for $60 and originally was priced at $90. This mule is available in four color options and can be worn with jeans, dresses, leggings or skirts alike.

If you’re looking for an everyday bootie for fall, the Steve Madden Jillian Bootie is a great choice. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale you can find it for $87. This style features a chunky heel for added height and comes in three fun style options. It also has a slightly pointed toe that will give a flattering effect.

Accessories

Finally, fall is a perfect time to add accessories to your wardrobe and it’s so fun to layer. The Madewell Multi Plaid Blanket Scarf is a perfect addition to your closet for fall. It’s on sale for just $43 and the colors are stunning. Hurry up and buy it before it goes back up in price to $65 when the sale is over.

Which piece from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for women was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

