Dick’s Sporting Goods recently launched its own private label activewear line called DSG. Designed for performance and affordability, this new line was made to compete with brands such as Nike and adidas. Better yet, prices for DSG start at just $8. You can find gear such a joggers, leggings, backpacks, duffel bags, accessories, and more. Head below the jump to find our top picks from the new DSG line.

Men’s Activewear

Joggers are very on-trend, comfortable for everyday occasions and perfect for workouts.. The new DSG Men’s Everyday Cotton Fleece Jogger Pants are a must-have for just $35. These joggers are available in four color options and their drawstring waist makes for a comfortable fit.

Pair the pants with the Training Long Sleeve Shirt for mobility and comfort throughout your workout. This shirt features lightweight fabric that won’t weigh you down and moisture-wicking material to keep you cool. This shirt is also available in three color options and priced at $25. However, if you like to workout in short-sleeve shirts, the Barcode Training Style is a great option and it’s priced at $20.

Women’s Activewear

Personally, leggings are a must-have in my workout wardrobe. A standout from the DSG line is the Core Performance Leggings. They come with a price tag of just $35 and feature a flattering high-waisted fit. It also has an all-black sleek design that can be paired with any array of tops and shoes. Best of all, DSG comes in an assortment of sizes from extra small to two extra large. Another feature that is awesome is that the leggings have an internal back pocket to hold your cell phone while you move

Another workout piece that is an essential for year-round wear is the Performance Half-Zip Pullover. I love working out in this type of shirt because it can easily be layered and the fabric is moveable. This style is also moisture-wicking for added comfort and it has a scalloped hemline to add a flattering touch. Plus, you can wear it in the summer with shorts or in the winter with the leggings above. It’s priced at just $25.

Accessories

Finally, now that back to school is on the horizon it’s time to start thinking about which backpack you will want to pick out for your kids (or maybe even yourself). An affordable and perfect option is the DSG Canyon Backpack. It’s budget-friendly with a price tag of just $20. The backpack can easily fit a 15-inch MacBook and even has a padded sleeve included. You can carry this backpack easily with its padded shoulder straps and organize it seamlessly with all of its internal pockets. Big or small, your kids will love this backpack.

Which piece from Dick’s Sporting Goods new private activewear line DSG is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Rhone Activewear that looks a lot like Lululemon.

