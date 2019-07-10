Looking to take your workout to the next level? If you haven’t heard of Rhone, it’s a men’s activewear brand that features stylish and functional workout attire. Founded in 2014, the brand has become increasingly popular over the last few months in the fashion and fitness world. Rhone was designed to fit every man’s needs whether you’re catching a flight, a businessman, heading to the gym or just running errands. We’ve also seen celebrities, such as Eric Decker (former NFL football player), collaborate with this brand for summer. So, if you’re wanting to change up your workout-wear from your regular Lululemon get-up, then head below to find our top picks for summer.

Rhone Activewear Tops

I personally really like the look of Rhone activewear, because it’s extremely versatile. One top that stood out is the Notch Performance Pique Tee. It’s available in three color options and can be worn to play golf, workout or do everyday activities. It also features a mesh lightweight fabric that’s perfect for summer weather. Be sure to pick up this t-shirt that’s priced at $68.

Another top that will be a go-to in your wardrobe and requires no garment bag is the Athletic Fit Dress Shirt. This shirt has fabric that feels like a workout shirt with a four-way stretch fabric and it’s wrinkle resistant. It’s a wonderful option for commuters and it’s available in two color options. Priced at $118, you will need to try this option for your next business outing.

Finally, hit the links in the Rhone Activewear Commuter Sport Polo Shirt. Designed to keep you cool, the polo has anti-wicking fabric to keep you feeling fresh. It also has four-way stretch fabric, which is phenomenal for your golf swing. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Rhone customers.

Rhone Bottoms

A pair of shorts can make or break a workout. The Rhone Activewear Mako Shorts are made to move with your from every squat to stride. It’s quick-drying, has a zippered media pocket in the front slot and are also quick-drying. I also really like that it has a tight under layer that will help with your shorts from riding up. This style is available in four versatile color options and priced at $78. However, if you’re looking for a nice pant option that features similar qualities the Slim Pants are a fantastic choice.

Rhone Accessories

Finally, the El Cap is a nice way to finish an outfit and will sure to be a conversation starter when you’re around friends and family. This hat features Rhone’s unique logo on the front and it’s a great way to keep your eyes out of the sun this summer. Although, this hat is not just for look, it was made for runners and features stretch material that’s breathable. It’s also sweat-wicking and adjustable for added comfort. Pick up one for yourself with a budget-friendly price tag of just $28.

Which piece of apparel from Rhone Activewear was most appealing to you? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Lululemon’s new Selfcare Line in our guide.

