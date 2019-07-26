Hyper is launching a new MacBook and iPad Pro USB-C hub today. The HyperDrive Power 9-in-1 USB-C Hub is the latest entry in Hyper’s impressive lineup of Apple-friendly USB solutions. This time around, the company is focusing on significantly expanding your iPad Pro’s I/O capabilities while providing another fully loaded option to MacBook users at the same time. Head below the jump for all the details.

Hyper’s new MacBook & iPad Pro USB-C Hub:

While Hyper is zeroing in on iPad Pro users with its latest 9 port option, it is just as suitable for MacBook Air/Pro users (or any other USB-C device for that matter). Described as a “9-port powerhouse”, it provides HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C PD, MicroSD, SD and USB-A (x3) connectivity to your device via a single USB-C cable. The “MacBook/iPad matching Silver and Space Gray aluminum” hub is also packing a 3.5mm audio jack.

Hyper points out the new iPad Pro USB-C hub also sports a special audio setup for Apple tablet users. The 3.5mm audio jack will not disable the iPad Pro’s internal speaker the way “other hubs do, unless an earphone or audio device is connected”, according to Hyper.

The HyperDrive Power 9-in-1 USB-C Hub turns a single USB-C connection into a 9-port powerhouse that is optimized for the iPad Pro 2018, featuring an extended USB-C cable that allows the hub to sit flat on the table surface when connected to the iPad Pro…

Black Friday in July Pricing:

The new hub is launching as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event that kicked off yesterday’s for early access members and is now open to everyone. As you might be expecting, that means it will be receiving a solid day 1 price drop as part of the festivities. The regularly $100 iPad Pro USB-C drive is available for $69.99 shipped from now through July 27th.

Here a few more Hyper USB-C hub deals we spotted from the Black Friday in July event:

