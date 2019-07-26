Samsung’s 2019 tablets now $50 off for Black Friday in July: Tab S5e, more

As part of its massive Black Friday in July sales event, Best Buy is now offering up to $50 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy tablets. Just about all of these deals are matched via the official Best Buy eBay store as well. One standout from the lot is the 10.5 inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB in black, gold or silver for $429.99 shipped. That’s $50 below the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on the 2019 Samsung tablet. You can also grab a Best Buy open-box model from $387 right here. Features include a “corner-to-corner” 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display (2560 x 1600 resolution), an ultra-light metal design, 14.5 hours of video on a full charge, USB-C connectivity, 128GB internal storage plus a microSD slot and much more. Rated 4+ stars. Here’s our hands-on review. Head below for more deals and details.

One model you will want to watch out for is the 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) 128GB at $280. You can grab that model on Amazon right now for $250 shipped. As for the 32GB model, it is also matched at Amazon right now at $199.99 shipped. Although Best Buy has more color options available right now. Browse the rest of the Best Buy Samsung sale right here.

Be sure to browse through our Black Friday in July hub right here as the sale is now open to all with fresh new price drops.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e:

Weighing in at less than a pound, the incredibly slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for your on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life on a corner-to-corner 10.5″ Super AMOLED display. Plus, control lights, door locks, the thermostat and other connected home devices right from your tablet with SmartThings. It’s everything you need, all on a thin and light Tab S5e you’ll never want to put down.

