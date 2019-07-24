Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB drops to $250 on Amazon (Reg. $330)

Amazon is now offering the 2019 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 128GB WiFi Tablet for $249.99 shipped. Just be sure to clip the $50 on-page coupon. Just released on April 26th of this year, it is regularly $330 at Best Buy and is now $80 off at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on this model. Features include a full HD corner-to-corner display, Dolby Atmos surround sound, up to 13 hours of battery life on a full charge and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now clearly, you could opt for the 32GB model which goes for $230 at Best Buy right now. But for $20 more it might be worth the extra storage space. Find out more on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A over at 9to5Google.

And remember, Sprint customers can still get the Galaxy S10e for $10/mo (Reg. $31/mo).

10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A :

Watch, stream and browse on a 10.1” Full HD corner-to-corner display. The lightweight premium metal design goes anywhere you go. The perfect complement to a wide, immersive picture, Dolby Atmos surround sound fills the room with cinematic clarity. Browse, watch or shop for up to 13 hours* on a full charge. Never delete songs, photos or videos, thanks to ample built-in memory. Plus expand your storage up to 512GB anytime with a microSD card.

