iPad mini 5 returns to $331.50, one of the best prices we’ve seen (Reg. $399)

BUYSpry’s official Rakuten storefront offers the new iPad mini 5 for $331.49 shipped when promo code BUY15 is applied during checkout and you’re logged into your Rakuten account. For comparison, this is a savings of $67.50 off the regular going rate and a match of the second best offer we’ve seen in 2019. The new iPad mini 5 sports a portable design, which we called its defining feature in our hands-on review. Features include Apple Pencil support along with Touch ID, an A12 Bionic chip, and a Retina 7.9-inch display.

The latest iPad mini now supports Apple Pencil, which is a great way to maximize your savings today and take your creativity to the next level. Apple Pencil delivers extra functionality that’s ideal for note-taking, drawing and other activities.

iPad mini 5 features:

iPad mini is beloved for its size and capability. And now there are even more reasons to love it. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 7.9‑inch Retina display with True Tone. And Apple Pencil, so you can capture your biggest ideas wherever they come to you. It’s still iPad mini. There’s just more of it than ever. iPad mini features a thin, light, and portable design that makes it the perfect on-the-go companion. At 0.66 pound and 6.1 mm thin,1 it’s easy to carry with you in one hand or take out of a pocket or bag whenever inspiration strikes.

