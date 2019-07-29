Anker’s latest Nebula Capsule II Projector hits new low at $450 (Reg. $580)

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $449.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code CAPS2AUG is applied during checkout. That brings the price down from its usual $580 price tag and is the best we’ve tracked so far. We recently reviewed the Nebula Capsule II and noted its impressive feature set for how small of a footprint it has. Notable specs include 720p support and a projected image up to 100-inches in size. You can also stream content from various sources as well. Amazon customers have left early positive reviews in-line with our hands-on earlier this month.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Anker Nebula Capsule II features:

Radiant Viewing: Cutting-edge DLP technology creates a stunning 720p, 200 ANSI lumen image up to 100” in size. Ideal for use in low-light environments.

Immersive Audio: Premium Scan-Speak transducers reproduce every moment in pulse-pounding clarity for all to hear.

Android TV 9.0: Unleash a universe of entertainment possibilities with Android TV. Personalize your Capsule II experience with over 3,600 apps, including YouTube, Hulu, Twitch, and more.

Instant Clarity: Enjoy a razor-sharp, high-definition image in under a second with Capsule II’s proprietary autofocus technology.

