Amazon’s 1-day board game sale is jam-packed with deals from under $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 25% off popular strategy board games. Prices start at under $7 with the usual free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While there is a large selection of games to choose from, our top pick is Forbidden Island from Gamewright at $11.99. It typically goes for upwards of $20. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. A previous Mensa Brainy Games Award winner, this title is designed for up to four players and takes around 30 minutes to complete. Ideal for parties and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 2,200 Amazon reviewers. You’ll find the rest of our top picks just below.

Other top picks include:

Gamewright Forbidden Island features:

Soar to dizzying heights in this electrifying cooperative adventure! Work as a team to explore a mysterious platform that floats at the center of a savage storm. Connect a circuit of cables to launch a secret rocket – all before you are struck by lightning or blown off to the depths below. It’s a high-wire act that will test your team’s capacity for courage and cooperation. One false step and you all could be grounded… permanently!

