Eachine’s E58 FPV Quadcopter Drone gets a 35% discount to new low at $49.50

EachineDirect (98% positive all-time feedback from 3,400+) via Amazon offers its E58 FPV Quadcopter Drone for $49.39 shipped when code GIMCM4VY has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $76, that’s good for a 35% discount, is $20 less than our previous mention and a new all-time low on this drone. Armed with a 720p HD 120-degree camera, this drone can capture aerial photos and transmit video in real-time to your smartphone for first person view flying. It features a roughly nine-minute flight time and compactly folds away when not in use. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 415 customers. More below.

Those looking for something even more affordable can instead opt for the $42 Syma X5C Quadcopter, which is a fantastic choice for earning your wings. It features a built-in camera, bu lacks the FPV features of Eachine’s drone.

Eachine E58 FPV Quadcopter Drone features:

The E58 drone is equipped with a 120° Wide-angle 720P HD Camera including adjustable angle, which captures high-quality video and clear aerial photos. The Wi-Fi real-time transmission FPV system can connect to your phone with the drone and the view will be shown directly on your phone, thus enjoy the world above the horizon, accurately capture photos and record videos for extraordinary moments.

The small fuselage contains excellent performance, clever folding design, let you travel light, enjoy the flight fun. The drone arm is replaceable, when the motor or drone arm is broken, you don’t need to worry about the drone not performing anymore. Just replace the drone arm and it can fly again.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!