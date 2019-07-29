iOttie added Qi wireless charging to its mounts, pick one up for $40 (20% off)

Amazon offers the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount for $39.99 shipped. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon in months. iOttie is known as one of the best car mount brands out there and it recently added Qi wireless charging to the mix. You’ll get all the usual features from its One Touch lineup here with support for phones up to 8.3-inches in size. Add in Qi wireless charging and you can power up your device while on-the-go. Rated 4+ stars by over 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Looking to save further? Ditch the built-in Qi charging and go with iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 car mount for over 30% less. This model still includes the one-touch design, which makes it great for keeping your device at eye-level, but you will miss out on the integrated charging features.

iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Car Mount features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount combines the power of Qi wireless fast charging with the agility of the Easy One Touch mounting system. Utilize the increased range and stability of the telescopic arm to find the perfect viewing position for your smartphone on either dashboard or windshield.

