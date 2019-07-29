Logitech’s Harmony Elite Smart Remote gets $80 discount to $270, more from $50

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Harmony Elite Smart Universal Remote and Hub for $269.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $350, that’s good for an $80 discount and is one of the best we’ve seen in new condition. For comparison, it comes within $50 of the Amazon all-time low from the 2018 holiday season. Logitech’s Harmony Elite can command up to 15 different devices, making it a great way to stop dealing with the fuss of various home theater remotes. On the smart home side of things, it integrates with gear like Philips Hue and can even be controlled by Alexa, Assistant and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,100 customers. Head below for more from $50.

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Harmony Smart Control Remote with Hub for $49.99 shipped. You’ll also find it as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day for the same price. Typically selling for $70, that’s good for a $20 discount and comes within $7 of our Prime Day mention for the all-time low. Note: Shipping is delayed 1-2 days at Amazon as of now, but you can still lock in the discount. Featuring the same smartphone and Alexa-enabled hub, the Smart Control Remote can only control up to eight devices at once. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

If neither of these options fits your needs, be sure to check out our top recommendation of best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Logitech Harmony Elite Remote features:

Logitech Harmony Elite is the most powerful and intuitive Harmony remote that works with Alexa. It controls up to 15 devices for seamless control of your entertainment — and your home. The all-new design keeps the best features from its predecessors—color touchscreen, motion sensing, and vibration feedback—and adds an improved button layout, voice integration, dedicated connected home buttons, and a replaceable, rechargeable battery with 20% greater capacity.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!