Even if you don’t snore now, many of us worry about picking up this undesirable and unhealthy habit. Luckily Tempur Sealy announced a new product aimed squarely at helping alleviate this problem. Dubbed the TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base, Tempur Sealy’s latest invention aims to mitigate snoring by automatically sensing and tending to sleepers’ needs throughout the night.

TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base: Tech that aims to automatically improve sleep quality

Over the last several years, utilizing technology to track sleep has become quite common. Loads of wearables already support this, with the industry-leading Apple Watch rumored to gain native support by next year. While tracking sleep patterns can be helpful, it’s only a small piece of the pie and Tempur Sealy’s upcoming smart base uses technology to take several steps towards actually improving sleep quality.

The TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base is laden with various sensors that can detect snoring vibrations. Once noticed, it is able to automatically adjust the sleeper’s head position. The company touts that its implementation is completely silent and is able to be done ‘without having to wake either the person snoring or their sleeping partner’.

“With the advent of our TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base Collection with Sleeptracker technology, and our recently-launched TEMPUR-breeze® line of mattresses, we are tackling two of the biggest obstacles that prevent people from getting a good night’s sleep: snoring and sleeping hot”, said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy President and CEO.

Pricing and availability

The TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base will have a starting price of $1,799 with an August 2019 rollout to TEMPUR-PEDIC stores in North America. For those interested in additional features like four massage zones and PerfectSeat technology for optimized mattress shaping capabilities, the TEMPUR-Ergo Extend Smart Base will also be available for purchase. Pricing will start at $2,199, a relatively small increase when considering how long mattresses tend to last.

9to5Toys’ Take

Over many years the Temper-Pedic brand has earned a name recognized for delivering high-end sleep gear. With the TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base, Tempur Sealy is continuing to use technology as a means of delivering higher quality sleep. While I am not in need of a new bed at the moment, I am quite intrigued by the TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base’s snore detection capabilities.

Considering that mattresses tend to last nearly a decade, I would consider it vital to prepare for potential snoring issues that may creep up in the not-so-distant future. Pair this with automatic sleep reports and connectivity for both Alexa and Google Assistant and you’ve got what seems to be a forward-thinking approach to improved sleep.

