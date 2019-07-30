ComiXology is currently taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel’s Darth Vader digital graphic novels and single issue comics starting at under $1. Our top pick from the sale is on The Rebellion Vol. 1 for $9.99. Normally you’d pay $30, with today’s discount being the best we’ve seen on a digital copy of the volume. In the aftermath of Episode IV, Darth Vader comes face to face with his defeat at the hands of the Rebels. Having lost the Death Star, this 523-page novel follows the Sith lord as he tries to track down Luke Skywalker. Head below for additional Darth Vader comic deals, as well as even more discounts on DC and other comics.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Top Marvel Darth Vader comic deals sale:

Marvel fans can also save on Avengers, Fantastic Four and other series in the Jonathan Hickman sale. There are plenty of different novels or single issues to dive into, with a bunch of different volumes to grow your Marvel collection from $1. Find some of our favorites below.

ComiXology is even offering some notable discounts on a selection of DC comics. In its Master Class sale, you’ll be able to save up to 88% off a wide range of issues including fan favorites, recent releases and more. Deals start at under $1 and you can shop some of the most notable offerings down below.

Other notable comic deals today:

The Rebellion Vol. 1 synopsis:

When the Death Star falls, what will happen next for the galaxy? Find out in this collection of tales set in the immediate aftermath of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope! Stinging from defeat, Darth Vader is consumed with tracking down the Force-strong young pilot who destroyed his battle station. What would it mean for the Empire if Vader and the evil Emperor Palpatine discover Luke Skywalker’s identity? With the Rebellion emboldened, Princess Leia leads a stealth squadron, Han Solo and Chewbacca face off against the bounty hunter Boba Fett, and Luke and Wedge Antilles infiltrate an Imperial Destroyer. Witness the continuing adventures of everyone’s favorite Star Wars heroes and villains!

