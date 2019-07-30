Sony’s highly-acclaimed XM3 ANC headphones drop to $225 (Reg. $348)

- Jul. 30th 2019 4:49 pm ET

0

Altatac via Rakuten is also offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones for $225.25 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. This is down from its $348 going rate at Amazon and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. I used my XM3’s on a trans-Atlantic flight earlier this year, and they blocked out the engine and people noise perfectly. Plus, being USB-C, you’ll be able to use your iPad or MacBook charger to power these headphones, helping you to carry one fewer cable. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Want something that offers noise-cancellation at a more affordable price? The COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are just $47.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though they don’t carry the same Sony namesake, they would be a great starting pair should you want to block out the world on a budget.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology
  • Built-In Rechargeable Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC
  • LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs
  • Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups
  • Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling
  • Tap Controls for Audio & Calls
  • Comfortable & Lightweight Design
  • Includes Stereo Connector Cable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Rakuten Sony

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide