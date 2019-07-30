Sony’s highly-acclaimed XM3 ANC headphones drop to $225 (Reg. $348)

Altatac via Rakuten is also offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones for $225.25 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. This is down from its $348 going rate at Amazon and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. I used my XM3’s on a trans-Atlantic flight earlier this year, and they blocked out the engine and people noise perfectly. Plus, being USB-C, you’ll be able to use your iPad or MacBook charger to power these headphones, helping you to carry one fewer cable. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Want something that offers noise-cancellation at a more affordable price? The COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are just $47.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though they don’t carry the same Sony namesake, they would be a great starting pair should you want to block out the world on a budget.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology

Built-In Rechargeable Battery

Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC

LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs

Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups

Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling

Tap Controls for Audio & Calls

Comfortable & Lightweight Design

Includes Stereo Connector Cable

