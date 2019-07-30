TP-Link’s 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Kit is down to $50 (23% off), more

Newegg offers the TP-Link AV2000 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit (TL-PA9020) for $49.99 shipped when code EMCTCWT35 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $65 at Amazon, that’s good for a 23% discount, is $10 under the all-time low there and the best we’ve seen overall. With up to 2000Mbps speeds, TP-Link’s Two-Port Powerline adapter allows you to wirelessly expand your home’s network. So if you need to add a wired connection upstairs, the basement or somewhere else where running a cable is a nightmare, this kit has your back. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 1,090 shoppers. More below.
Other notable networking deals at Amazon include:
- NETGEAR 8-Port Managed Pro Switch: $53 (Reg. $70)
- NETGEAR 16-Port Managed Plus Switch: $100 (Reg. $130)
Plus, don’t forget you can save $170 on NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi + Modem System at $230, and more from $30.
TP-Link Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit features:
- Lightning Fast Speed: Super fast speeds—Powerline speeds up to 2000 Mbps
- Latest Technology: Gigabit speeds through your electrical outlets for improved coverage; Connect multiple adapters to expand your wired network reliably; Patented Power-Saving Mode automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%
