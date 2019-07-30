TP-Link’s 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Kit is down to $50 (23% off), more

- Jul. 30th 2019 12:40 pm ET

0

Newegg offers the TP-Link AV2000 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit (TL-PA9020) for $49.99 shipped when code EMCTCWT35 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $65 at Amazon, that’s good for a 23% discount, is $10 under the all-time low there and the best we’ve seen overall. With up to 2000Mbps speeds, TP-Link’s Two-Port Powerline adapter allows you to wirelessly expand your home’s network. So if you need to add a wired connection upstairs, the basement or somewhere else where running a cable is a nightmare, this kit has your back. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 1,090 shoppers. More below.

Other notable networking deals at Amazon include:

Plus, don’t forget you can save $170 on NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi + Modem System at $230, and more from $30.

TP-Link Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit features:

  • Lightning Fast Speed: Super fast speeds—Powerline speeds up to 2000 Mbps
  • Latest Technology: Gigabit speeds through your electrical outlets for improved coverage; Connect multiple adapters to expand your wired network reliably; Patented Power-Saving Mode automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Newegg

Newegg
TP-Link Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go