TP-Link’s 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Kit is down to $50 (23% off), more

Newegg offers the TP-Link AV2000 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit (TL-PA9020) for $49.99 shipped when code EMCTCWT35 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $65 at Amazon, that’s good for a 23% discount, is $10 under the all-time low there and the best we’ve seen overall. With up to 2000Mbps speeds, TP-Link’s Two-Port Powerline adapter allows you to wirelessly expand your home’s network. So if you need to add a wired connection upstairs, the basement or somewhere else where running a cable is a nightmare, this kit has your back. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 1,090 shoppers. More below.

Other notable networking deals at Amazon include:

Plus, don’t forget you can save $170 on NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi + Modem System at $230, and more from $30.

TP-Link Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit features:

Lightning Fast Speed: Super fast speeds—Powerline speeds up to 2000 Mbps

Latest Technology: Gigabit speeds through your electrical outlets for improved coverage; Connect multiple adapters to expand your wired network reliably; Patented Power-Saving Mode automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%

