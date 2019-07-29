Save $170 on NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi + Modem System at $230, more from $30

B&H currently offers the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System with a built-in DOCSIS 3.0 Modem for $229.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $400, Amazon currently has it on sale for $330. That saves you $170, is $70 under our previous mention and $54 less than the Amazon low. Today’s discount is also the best we’ve seen to date. This system is a hassle-free way to upgrade just about every aspect of your home’s network without having to worry about device compatibility. Not only will you be bringing up to 2.2 Gbps network speeds and over 4,000 square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your home, but also up to $120 of savings per year by ditching a rented modem. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,660 shoppers. Head below for more from $30.

NETGEAR’s Mesh System is compatible with various internet service providers like XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox and more. Though just to be safe, it’s a smart idea to double check before pulling the trigger on your latest network upgrade.

Other notable networking deals at Amazon include:

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cable to get all of the components in your setup all wired together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. Alternatively, Amazon’s in-house cable is a nice alternative as well.

If a normal Wi-Fi system just won’t cut it for you, consider getting started with Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear to overhaul your network.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Modem System features:

Orbi Whole Home WiFi System with Built-in Cable Modem is the industry’s first Cable Modem Router WiFi System with auto-updates and super-fast Tri-band WiFi. DOCSIS 3.0 with FastLane3 Technology delivers maximum performance and uninterrupted connections. CBK40 Replaces your existing cable modem and router and works with XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox & more.

