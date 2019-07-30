Your choice of TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulbs from $20 shipped

B&H is offering the TP-Link LB130 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb for $19.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, these bulbs have a list price of $55 but usually sell for around $35. Today’s deal is $5 less than the previous Amazon all-time low. This is an easy way to add LED lighting to your smart home. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

We also spotted a two-pack of TP-Link LB200 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulbs for $24.99. You’d typically pay $10 or more for this bundle. It’s an easy way to add smart LED light bulbs to your kitchen or bathroom setup. These dimmable lights have a 110-degree beam and are also compatible with Alexa and Assistant voice services. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want to use your existing light bulbs? Go with TP-Link’s 3-way Smart Light Switches, which are on sale for $35. That’s a $20 savings. Get all the details right here.

TP-Link LB130 features:

Access settings and remotely control your light fixture with the LB130 Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb with Color Changing Light from TP-Link. No hub is required to use this light bulb; simply download and install the free Kasa app to customize schedules and adjust settings. The bulb has a light output of 800 lumens and a color temperature range from 2500-9000 Kelvin for up to 16 million colors. With up to 25,000 hours of use, the bulb is designed to last up 22.8 years (depending on use).

