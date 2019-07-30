Snag two TP-Link Kasa 3-Way Alexa + Assistant Light Switches for $35 ($20 off)

Newegg is currently offering a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS210KIT 3-Way In-Wall Light Switches for $34.99 shipped when code EMCTCWT48 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $55 at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H, that’s good for a $20 discount and is $5 under the Amazon all-time low for a pack of two. TP-Link’s HS210 switches work with traditional three-way in-wall lighting and supports Alexa plus several other smart home platforms, all without the need of an additional hub. They’re a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting without having to replace every single bulb. Over 555 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Those looking for traditional lighting control without having to entirely replace a switch may want to look into Philips Hue Switch at under $25. It’s compatible with the entire line of Hue devices and easily mounts to the wall with 3M adhesive.

You can also grab three Assistant + Alexa Wi-Fi smart plugs at just $10 each (Reg. $17/ea.).

And for more ways to command your smart home, check out our roundup of the best remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more.

TP-Link Kasa HS210KIT 3-Way Light Switch features:

Control your lights from anywhere with the HS210 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switches 3-Way Kit from TP-Link. Thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, a hub is not required for operation. With the Kasa Smart app for iOS and Android, you’ll be able to set light schedules that suit your needs. Away mode turns your lights on and off at random, making it appear that your home is occupied. These smart devices can replace traditional three-way switches.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!