First time Amazon gift card buyers can grab an extra $15 credit with this code

Amazon is currently offering first time customers an extra $15 credit when at least $50 of gift cards is purchased. Simply apply promo code 19GIFTCARD or click the “apply code to your account” button on this landing page. Your $15 promotional credit will be added to your account “within two days” following the initial purchase. The credit will be good through December 22nd. This is a great way to snag some extra Amazon credit if you’re planning on purchasing a gift card anyways. Full terms and conditions can be found here or just below.

Terms and Conditions:

In order to qualify for the promotional credit, you must: (1) be the recipient of the corresponding offer (either via email or on Amazon.com); (2) purchase at least $50 in Amazon Gift Cards (“GCs”) in a single order at Amazon.com between July 25, 2019, and December 30, 2019, 11:59 PM (PT); and (3) enter the promotional code “19GIFTCARD” in the “Gift Cards & Promotional Codes” box when you check out, or click the button to add the coupon to your account. Amazon.com Gift Card purchases must total at least $50 in combined value, and the Amazon.com Gift Card(s) must be purchased in a single order at Amazon.com. Offer valid on Amazon.com Gift Cards purchased on Amazon.com and, in the case of Amazon.com eGift Cards scheduled in advance, delivered on or before December 22, 2019.

