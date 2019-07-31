Anker’s latest USB-C accessories and projectors are on sale today

Anker’s Amazon storefront is back with a fresh batch of deals for Wednesday, headlined by its 6-foot USB-C to Lightning cable at $15.99 Prime shipped when promo code ANPL2CL6 is applied during checkout. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Leveraging USB-C delivers faster transfer speeds and charges, making it the ultimate companion for any of Apple’s Lightning-equipped devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s new Nebula Mars II Pro Projector at $509.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code AUGP2PRO is applied. That’s an $80 savings off the regular rate and the best we’ve tracked. Notable features include up to three hours of playback at 720p, dual 10W audio drivers, and HDMI input. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable features:

Power Delivery: Use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery charger (including Apple 18W 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device, and access fast-charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, and later models.

Charge and Sync: Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac and iPad Pro to seamlessly sync & charge.

Ultimate Durability: Lasts 12× longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests.

MFi: MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!