DEWALT’s 20V Drill Kit ships with two batteries, more for $149 ($40 off)

Home Depot offers the DEWALT 20V Max Drill and Driver Combo Kit with two batteries and case for $149 shipped. That’s down $40 from the regular going rate and the same price we’re seeing for refurbished models via third-party sellers. This is also a match of our previous mention. If you’re an avid DIYer, or simply need to upgrade a second set of tools, this combo kit is worth your time. DEWALT is one of the biggest names in the game, shipping this bundle with two drills, multiple batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. For most at-home jobs, you’ll have plenty of power for various tasks. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make the most of today’s deal by grabbing a few extra accessories for your DEWALT combo tool kit. This 35-piece drill and driver kit has everything you need for a wide-range of DIY jobs. Best of all? The magnetic bits ensure that you won’t drop a screw in the middle of your tasks, which is always annoying. DEWALT even includes a carrying case to keep everything nice and tidy when not in-use.

DEWALT Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK240C2 Combo Kit is versatile enough to handle most drilling and driving applications. This kit includes a DEWALT DCD771 1/2 in. drill/driver and a DCF885 1/4 in. impact driver. Both tools are part of the DEWALT 20-Volt Max system and are compatible with all 20-Volt Max batteries, chargers and accessories. It is backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

