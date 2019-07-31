Give your Mac up to 64TBs w/ Drobo’s 5-Bay Thunderbolt 3 DAS: $584 (Save $115)

Today only, Newegg is offering the Drobo 5D3 5-Bay Thunderbolt 3 Direct Attached Storage for $584 shipped when coupon code 72GSTA11 has been applied during checkout. That’s $115 off what is typically charged there, a $90 savings compared to Amazon, and is the lowest offer we’ve seen in over a year. This massive storage array sports Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, making it a solid Mac companion. Additionally, it works with USB-C so that you’ll be able to plug in using iPad Pro or Windows devices. Support for BeyondRAID ensures that your data will be protected along with a backup battery for when power interruptions occur. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers. If you’re simply looking for a way to start backing up with Time Machine, check out the deal we found on Seagate’s 6TB Backup Plus Hub.

If a 5-bay device seems like overkill for your needs, check out Synology’s 2-bay NAS DiskStation for $167. Since it connects over your network, you’ll be able to access files at home and when away using mobile and desktop apps.

Drobo 5D3 5-Bay DAS features:

Highly scalable direct attached storage array with 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (macOS only) & 1 x USB 3.0 Type C ports

Holds up to 5x 3.5” SATA HDDs. Optional mSATA SSD boosts performance. Expandable by adding drives or hot-swapping drives with larger ones. On-line and instant capacity expansion

Award-winning BeyondRAID automated data protection. Internal battery backup protects against power interruptions

Ideal for large media collections and performance demanding applications with 64TB volume support

Includes Thunderbolt 3 cable compatible with USB 3.0 Type C

