Dyson Vacuum Sale: V8 Absolute Stick $220 (Refurb, Orig. $599), more from $96

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for $219.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $279 off the going rate in new condition at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. Truth be told, I bought this vacuum when my Oreck broke and haven’t looked back since. This stick vacuum is extremely lightweight, easy to carry, and very versatile. My favorite feature has got to be the included dock which works for storage and charging. Once charged, it operates for up to 40 minutes, providing plenty of time to get the whole house done. Customers will receive a Dyson 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find more Dyson vacuums on sale. Be sure to use the code above to receive the best offer. Also, swing by yesterday’s roundup of Dyson fans to help keep cool this summer.

More Dyson vacuums on sale:

Alternatively, you could opt for Eureka’s 3-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $30. It’s Amazon’s best-selling stick vacuum, but does forfeit cordless capabilities. Rated 4+ stars by 70% of Amazon reviewers.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Cord free. Hassle free. Powerful suction.

Up to 40 minutes’ run time when using a non motorized tool

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use

Up to 30 minutes of fade free power with the Soft roller cleaner head

