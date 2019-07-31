Eve Button delivers customizable HomeKit control, now $40 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Eve Button HomeKit Remote for $39.95 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s a 20% savings from the regular price and a match of the historic Amazon all-time low. Eve Button is a must-have HomeKit accessory, delivering a tactical push-button remote that’s customizable for various accessories. Built around a single button, you can call up various HomeKit scenes and accessories by using the single, double, and long-press system. With an aluminum casing, it will fit in with your other Apple products just fine. We have one in our home, often giving it to guests that may not be familiar with HomeKit setups, giving them the option to control lights in their bedroom while visiting. At Amazon, 65% of reviewers have left a 4+ star rating.

Looking to automate your Philips Hue setup? Instead of going with the Eve Button, consider a Philips Hue Motion Sensor at a similar price. This accessory will automatically detect motion and turn on lights in your space accordingly. It’s an easy way to take your smart light setup to the next level whether you use HomeKit, Alexa, or other platforms.

Eve Button features:

Direct control: command accessories and scenes without your iPhone

Three actions: single press, double press, and long press

Compact & portable: fits in your pocket or the palm of your hand

HomeKit-enabled: unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

Requires an Apple TV with tvOS11 or iPad set up as a home hub

