Chipotle is offering FREE guacamole with an entree purchase, today only

- Jul. 31st 2019 3:01 pm ET

0

Today only, Chipotle is offering a FREE order of guacamole with an entree. You’ll need to place your order online or via the free mobile app to take advantage of this promotion. Not sure where your nearest Chipotle is? Use the online locator tool to find out where a restaurant is near you. You can learn more about this promotion right here.

We've always done things differently, both in and out of our restaurants. Check out how we're changing the face of fast food, starting conversations, and directly supporting efforts to shift the future of farming and food. We hope you'll join us as we continue to learn, evolve, and shape what comes next on our mission to make better food accessible to everyone.

