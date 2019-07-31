Lutron’s $27 Motion-sensing Dimmer Switch automatically turns off your lights

- Jul. 31st 2019 2:46 pm ET

Amazon offers the Lutron Maestro C.L Dimmer and Motion Sensor In-Wall Light Switch for $27.25 shipped. Also at Home Depot for $3 more. Normally fetching $35, that saves you over 22% and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Lutron’s in-wall switch features a built-in motion sensor which automatically turn lights on and off, making it a great way to cut down your electric bills. There’s also dimming capabilities to further set the mood. Over 290 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Ditch the dimming functionality all-together and save even more with Lutron’s Maestro Motion Sensor Switch at $19. Plus, don’t forget that your choice of TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulbs are on sale from $20 shipped.

Lutron Motion-sensing Dimmer Switch features:

  • Automatically turn lights on and off to favorite dimmed level
  • Detects fine motion 2-3 times better than competition with up to 900 square feet of coverage
  • Easily replaces existing switches in all homes – no neutral required and simple button press setup
  • Works with: 600 Watt of incandescent/ halogen bulbs or 150 Watts of dimmable LED/CFL
  • For use in Single Pole, 3-Way, or Multi-Location applications

Green Deals Lutron

