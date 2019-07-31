Score a new all-time low on Samsung’s 13-inch Notebook Flash at $199 shipped

- Jul. 31st 2019 9:03 am ET

$350 $199
Amazon offers the Samsung Notebook Flash starting at $199 shipped for the Intel Celeron Processor model. Normally selling for $350 direct from Samsung, today’s offer is only the second notable price drop we’ve seen. It’s $50 under our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked so far. Samsung’s Notebook Flash offers 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM alongside a 13.3-inch FHD screen and more. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at USB-C, USB 3.0  USB 2.0, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack and a Micro SD combo. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With Samsung’s Notebook Flash being a notable option for working while on-the-go, use your savings to complete the mobile setup with AmazonBasics’ 13-inch Felt Laptop Sleeve. This $12 add-on ensures your new device doesn’t get damaged while commuting.

Samsung Notebook Flash features:

Notebook Flash is the ultra-light, all-in-one laptop that’s designed to be distinct inside and out. It features a 13.3” FHD display, a retro-style ergonomic keyboard and a built-in fingerprint sensor. Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity and Universal Flash Storage let you stream, download and transfer videos in a flash.

